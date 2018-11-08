49ers' Pierre Garcon: Not present Thursday
Garcon (undisclosed) wasn't present at practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The 49ers held Garcon out Week 8 in Arizona due to a combination of knee and shoulder injuries, but the cause of Thursday's absence is unknown. Coming off his most productive game of the season with third-stringer Nick Mullens under center -- three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown last Thursday against the Raiders -- Garcon will be a safety net for Mullens as long as he's healthy. Consequently, Garcon's status is worth watching as Monday's game versus the Giants approaches.
