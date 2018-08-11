49ers' Pierre Garcon: Not targeted in preseason opener
Garcon started Thursday's preseason win over the Cowboys, but he did not receive a target in the lone offensive drive for the first unit.
Garcon didn't show up in the box score, but his presence in the starting lineup confirms his good health heading into the season after a neck injury cost him eight games in 2017. Marquise Goodwin took advantage of the veteran's absence down the stretch, solidifying his role as the club's big-play threat. The two wideouts will start alongside each other this season, and Garcon figures to serve a possession receiver role. The 32-year-old will have PPR appeal after posting 40 catches for 500 yards in eight games, none of which came with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...
-
Projecting Washington without Guice
The Washington Redskins lost Derrius Guice for the season to a knee injury, what does that...