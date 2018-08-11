Garcon started Thursday's preseason win over the Cowboys, but he did not receive a target in the lone offensive drive for the first unit.

Garcon didn't show up in the box score, but his presence in the starting lineup confirms his good health heading into the season after a neck injury cost him eight games in 2017. Marquise Goodwin took advantage of the veteran's absence down the stretch, solidifying his role as the club's big-play threat. The two wideouts will start alongside each other this season, and Garcon figures to serve a possession receiver role. The 32-year-old will have PPR appeal after posting 40 catches for 500 yards in eight games, none of which came with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.