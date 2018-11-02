49ers' Pierre Garcon: Notches first score of season
Garcon (shoulder/knee) brought in three of five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 34-3 win over the Raiders on Thursday.
Garcon finally got into the end zone in his eighth game of the season when he brought in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Nick Mullens in the first quarter. The veteran receiver has been dealing with an assortment of injuries throughout the campaign and has now played with three different quarterbacks as well, so his overall downturn in production is understandable to a degree. Garcon's yardage total Thursday was just shy of the season-best 57 he'd tallied against the Lions in Week 2, a testament to how capped his numbers have been overall. Garcon will look to build on his performance with whichever quarterback is under center for a Week 10 conference battle against the Giants.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.