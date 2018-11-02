Garcon (shoulder/knee) brought in three of five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 34-3 win over the Raiders on Thursday.

Garcon finally got into the end zone in his eighth game of the season when he brought in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Nick Mullens in the first quarter. The veteran receiver has been dealing with an assortment of injuries throughout the campaign and has now played with three different quarterbacks as well, so his overall downturn in production is understandable to a degree. Garcon's yardage total Thursday was just shy of the season-best 57 he'd tallied against the Lions in Week 2, a testament to how capped his numbers have been overall. Garcon will look to build on his performance with whichever quarterback is under center for a Week 10 conference battle against the Giants.