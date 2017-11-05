49ers' Pierre Garcon: Officially hits IR
The 49ers placed Garcon (neck) on injured reserve Saturday.
San Francisco general manager John Lynch revealed earlier this week that Garcon would be shut down for the season with the neck injury, but the 49ers waited a couple of days before making the IR move official. The loss of Garcon, who paced all 49ers pass catchers with 40 receptions and 500 receiving yards, should open up more targets for the team's complementary receivers, with the likes of Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor and Aldrick Robinson all perhaps in line to see their volume in the passing game increase.
