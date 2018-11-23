Garcon (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Garcon didn't play in Weeks 8 and 10 and still isn't ready to practice or play after a Week 11 bye. Kendrick Bourne started both of the games Garcon missed, catching 11 of 16 targets for 104 yards in those two contests. Dante Pettis and Richie James are also candidates to handle some of the vacated snaps.