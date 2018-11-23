49ers' Pierre Garcon: Out for another week
Garcon (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Garcon didn't play in Weeks 8 and 10 and still isn't ready to practice or play after a Week 11 bye. Kendrick Bourne started both of the games Garcon missed, catching 11 of 16 targets for 104 yards in those two contests. Dante Pettis and Richie James are also candidates to handle some of the vacated snaps.
More News
-
49ers' Pierre Garcon: Sidelined again Thursday•
-
49ers' Pierre Garcon: Not practicing after bye week•
-
49ers' Pierre Garcon: Not practicing Monday•
-
49ers' Pierre Garcon: Expected to practice after bye•
-
49ers' Pierre Garcon: Ruled out for Week 10•
-
49ers' Pierre Garcon: Does not practice Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12