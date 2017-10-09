49ers' Pierre Garcon: Produces in loss

Garcon hauled in eight catches (11 targets) for 94 yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to Indianapolis.

Garcon bounced back from last week's clunker to post a healthy fantasy stat line, especially in PPR formats. The 31-year-old's eight receptions paced the team, and his 11 targets were only matched by fellow wideout Marquise Goodwin. The veteran has alternated strong and poor performances through five weeks, and while next week's matchup against the Redskins may have kept that trend going, Josh Norman's (ribs) absence should afford Garcon more room to operate.