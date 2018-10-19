Garcon (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Garcon carries the injury designation into the weekend after he only managed limited participation in practices Thursday and Friday. The wideout has failed to record more than five receptions or accrue more than 57 receiving yards in any of his six outings this season. Even if he shakes off the injury and suits up Sunday, Garcon's fantasy upside will remain fairly limited.