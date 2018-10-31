Garcon (shoulder/knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Raiders.

The 49ers only held two walk-throughs this week, and both times Garcon was given a "limited" tag. He followed a similar practice regimen before his last game Week 7, when he turned a single target into five yards. If he's active Thursday, Garcon will seek a more fruitful outcome against an Oakland defense that has given up 8.9 YPT and nine touchdowns to wide receivers this season.

