49ers' Pierre Garcon: Quiet 2018 debut
Garcon caught two of his six targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to Minnesota.
Garcon drew a tough matchup against All-Pro corner Xavier Rhodes, resulting in a lackluster performance. The veteran did receive a redzone target, but failed to come down with the potential touchdown following a mid-air collision. Garcon's six targets were tied for second amongst all San Francisco receivers, and he should produce better stat lines in more-favorable matchups this season. That said, he could draw another tough corner in Darius Slay next week, especially if fellow starter Marquise Goodwin (quadriceps) is unable to suit up for the contest.
