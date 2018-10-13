Garcon (shoulder/knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Garcon didn't practice Thursday and Friday but was able to put in a limited session Saturday to earn the questionable tag. The 32-year-old suffered the injuries in last Sunday's loss to the Cardinals and his status remains up in the air. Fellow receivers Trent Taylor (back) and Dante Pettis (knee) are listed as doubtful and ruled out, respectively, so the 49ers can ill afford to be without Garcon.