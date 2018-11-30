Garcon (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

While he's maintained his activity level in both practices this week, Garcon may be building toward his first game action since Nov. 1. He has one more session to fit in every rep, at which point his availability will be included on the 49ers' final Week 13 injury report. In a receiving corps with another question mark in Marquise Goodwin (personal), the trio of Dante Pettis, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James could be Nick Mullens' primary options yet again Sunday at Seattle.

