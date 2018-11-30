Garcon (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Seattle, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

With Garcon and Marquise Goodwin (personal) both missing another game, the 49ers will continue to rely on Dante Pettis, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James at wide receiver. Garcon did manage limited practice participation this week, suggesting he could be back for a Dec. 9 game against the Broncos.