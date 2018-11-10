49ers' Pierre Garcon: Ruled out for Week 10
Garcon (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Giants, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Garcon didn't practice all week, so this designation shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Look for some combination of Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis and Trent Taylor to fill in for the veteran wide receiver with Marquise Goodwin serving as the clear No. 1 option at the position.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...