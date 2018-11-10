Garcon (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Giants, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Garcon didn't practice all week, so this designation shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Look for some combination of Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis and Trent Taylor to fill in for the veteran wide receiver with Marquise Goodwin serving as the clear No. 1 option at the position.