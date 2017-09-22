49ers' Pierre Garcon: Season-high receiving yardage total

Garcon brought in seven of 10 targets for 142 yards in Thursday's 41-39 loss to the Rams.

The performance was one that both Garcon and head coach Kyle Shanahan -- who served as offensive coordinator during part of the former's tenure in Washington -- likely envisioned when bringing him west in the offseason. Garcon looked and played the part of a true No. 1 receiver throughout the night, making a number of impressive plays. A nifty 19-yard toe-dragging grab on the sideline early in the third needed a replay challenge before being rightfully deemed a catch, while his outstretched 59-yard reception deep down the left sideline with just over six minutes remaining put the Niners into Rams territory on a drive that would culminate in a Trent Taylor touchdown. Garcon made a number of other noteworthy receptions throughout the contest as well and may have made a significant leap forward in his rapport with Hoyer. He'll look to continue producing in a tough Week 4 road tilt versus the Cardinals.