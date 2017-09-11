49ers' Pierre Garcon: Sees 10 targets in Week 1
Garcon caught six of 10 targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Panthers.
While the entire offense struggled Sunday, Garcon at least showed to have developed solid chemistry with QB Brian Hoyer. In fact, his 10 targets were four more than any of his teammates received. While Garcon could be a target monster as the clear top dog in this receiving corps, Hoyer's limitations as a passer will likely be a thorn in Garcon's side all season long. Next week's matchup with the Seahawks could get ugly.
