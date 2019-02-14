49ers' Pierre Garcon: Set to hit free agency
The 49ers informed Garcon on Thursday that they won't exercise his $6 million team option for 2019, allowing him to become a free agent in March, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The transaction only clears $1.53 million in cap space for the 49ers, but that provided enough of a benefit for the team to part ways with an aging wideout who missed 16 of 32 games due to injury during his two seasons in San Francisco. Set to turn 33 years old in August, Garcon will most likely have to settle for a one-year deal on the open market and probably won't be counted on to fill much more than a depth role with his next team.
