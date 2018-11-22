Garcon (knee) was held out of practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With back-to-back absences on the heels of the 49ers' Week 11 bye, Garcon isn't setting himself up to be active for the first time since Week 9. If Garcon is sidelined yet again Sunday at Tampa Bay, Kendrick Bourne likely would earn his third start of the season.

