Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed that Garcon would be withheld from Thursday's practice with shoulder and knee injuries, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It was known that Garcon hurt his shoulder early in the Week 5 loss to the Cardinals, but it's more surprising to see the wideout also listed with a knee issue. While it's possible that Garcon's absence Wednesday was mostly maintenance-related, he'll need to put in a full practice by Saturday in order to avoid an injury designation heading into the Monday night matchup with the Packers.