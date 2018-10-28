The 49ers have fielded calls from at least three teams this week interested in acquiring Garcon (knee), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garcon's lingering knee injury has apparently done little to diminish his value on the trade market for teams searching for cheap, veteran help at receiver as Tuesday's deadline approaches. At 1-6 heading into Sunday's contest and with little hope of securing a playoff spot, the 49ers could be motivated to ship out Garcon, who is due $5.6 million in 2019 on top of his $6.6 million salary for the current campaign. Garcon has notched 21 receptions for 230 yards and no touchdowns through the 49ers' first seven games this season.