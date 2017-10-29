49ers' Pierre Garcon: Suffers neck injury
Garcon is questionable to return to Sunday's game in Philadelphia due to a neck injury.
Prior to his second-half departure, Garcon recorded two catches for 17 yards while seeing the last of his four targets at the 9:39 mark of the third quarter. The 49ers may hold him out for the rest of the contest as a precaution, but even if they don't, someone within the organization will surely clarify the status of its No. 1 wide receiver in due time.
