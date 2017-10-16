49ers' Pierre Garcon: Targeted 12 times in loss
Garcon hauled in five of the 12 passes thrown his way for 55 yards in Sunday's 26-24 loss to Washington.
Garcon was heavily targeted in this one, getting four more looks than the next highest receiver. While his final stat line left much to be desired from a fantasy perspective, the veteran's heavy usage is a positive sign for his fantasy owners, especially those in PPR formats. The 49ers officially promoted rookie signal caller, C.J. Beathard, to a starting role midway through the second quarter, and the offense received the spark it needed to get back into the contest. It may not be a coincidence that Garcon saw all of his positive production following the quarterback change after failing to connect once with Brian Hoyer. Expect the 31-year-old to finish near the top in team targets next week against the Cowboy's 23rd-ranked pass defense (250.4 passing yards per game).
