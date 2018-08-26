49ers' Pierre Garcon: Totals 62 receiving yards versus Colts
Garcon caught two of three targets for 62 yards during Saturday's 23-17 preseason loss to the Colts.
Garcon starred on a long drive in the second quarter, taking a pass 15 yards across the middle before breaking off a 47-yard gain on a deep ball. He played into the team's final drive of the half, but only drew one additional target during his time on the field. Garcon didn't have the opportunity to work with starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo last year, so there's likely some work to do in terms of building a rapport, but he certainly has the potential to produce useful fantasy numbers as one of the team's top targets. He isn't expected to play in the final preseason contest and should be ready to roll for Week 1 of the regular season.
