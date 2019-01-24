Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Garcon (knee) isn't expected to return to the 49ers for the 2019 season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Garcon has landed on IR in both of his campaigns in San Francisco, missing the final eight games of 2017 with a neck issue and eight more contests this past season due to shoulder and knee injuries. As a result, the 32-year-old hasn't come close to upholding the five-year, $47.5 million contract he signed two offseasons ago. The 49ers hold a team option for each of the final three years of the deal, which Shanahan and general manager John Lynch don't seem keen on picking up. Expect a decision to be made on Garcon's future prior to the start of the new league year on March 13.