49ers' Pierre Garcon: Won't play Sunday
Garcon (knee/shoulder) was downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Garcon didn't practice this week so this isn't surprising, especially after coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that he was unlikely to play Week 8. The 49ers have a short week to follow as they face the Raiders next Thursday, making the possibility of a two-game absence a real concern. Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne should see increased snaps Sunday in his absence.
