Mostert (knee) isn't taking part in Thursday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Mostert hasn't seen any on-field action since suffering an MCL sprain in the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Jets. Since the 49ers' practice Friday will be a walk-through session, Mostert looks set to close out the week without taking any meaningful reps. The 49ers will likely wait until Friday to clarify his status for Sunday's game against the Eagles, but Mostert appears poised to miss a second straight contest. Another absence from Mostert would leave Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson in line to share reps out of the backfield.
