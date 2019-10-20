49ers' Raheem Mostert: Active for Week 7
Mostert (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Mostert only managed one limited practice this week while he contended with the knee injury, but the 49ers were apparently pleased enough with the progress he showed in Friday's session and in pregame warmups to give him the green light to play. Though he'll be available Sunday, Mostert is expected to operate as the clear No. 3 option in the backfield behind Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman. Both Breida and Coleman played more than a third of the offensive snaps in the Week 6 win over the Rams while Mostert played just nine percent.
