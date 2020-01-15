Play

49ers' Raheem Mostert: All activity expected Wednesday

Mostert (calf) is in line to practice fully Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Mostert was knocked out late during this past Saturday's divisional-round win against the Vikings. Afterward, he called the injury a cramp in his calf, which required an IV as a course of treatment. Assuming Mostert gets through this week unscathed, he seems poised to serve as the change-of-pace option to Tevin Coleman on Sunday against the Packers. Behind Coleman's 22 rushes for 105 yards, Mostert managed 12 carries for 58 yards in the 49ers' playoff opener.

