49ers' Raheem Mostert: Another limited showing Thursday

Mostert (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Mostert is nearly one month removed from injuring his knee, and while the issue has impacted his practice reps at times, he's suited up in each of the 49er's past four games. During that span, he's racked up 17 touches for 93 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD. With Matt Breida expected to miss the next 1-to-2 games due to a low-ankle sprain, a more consistent role may be on tap for Mostert in the short term.

