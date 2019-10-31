49ers' Raheem Mostert: Available Thursday

Mostert (knee) is active for Thursday's game at Arizona.

Mostert and Matt Breida (ankle) followed an LP/DNP/LP practice regimen Monday through Wednesday, but the limitations won't hurt their ability to suit up Week 9. Mostert has been the clear No. 3 running back this season behind Breida and Tevin Coleman, averaging 17.6 snaps on offense and 8.3 touches per game.

