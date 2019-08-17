49ers' Raheem Mostert: Back at practice
Mostert (concussion) is practicing Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Mostert wasn't expected to participate in the team's preseason contest Monday against the Broncos, but the 27-year-old's practice status could change things around, particularly considering Jerick McKinnon also remains a question mark with a sore knee. The 49ers will likely be cautious with Mostert considering his expected role on special teams and as a third-down specialist, so it's safe to assume his preseason game-time status will likely come closer to Monday's 8:00 PM EST start time.
More News
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Remains out with concussion•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Enters concussion protocol•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Undergoing concussion tests•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Healthy for training camp•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Expects to return for training camp•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Gets re-do of surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Gordon Reinstated: Still star potential?
Josh Gordon has been officially reinstated, giving the Patriots' offense the No. 1 option they...
-
News & notes: New No. 1 WR in Miami?
Catch up on the latest injuries, news, and notes from around the NFL as we go deeper into preseason...