Mostert (concussion) is practicing Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Mostert wasn't expected to participate in the team's preseason contest Monday against the Broncos, but the 27-year-old's practice status could change things around, particularly considering Jerick McKinnon also remains a question mark with a sore knee. The 49ers will likely be cautious with Mostert considering his expected role on special teams and as a third-down specialist, so it's safe to assume his preseason game-time status will likely come closer to Monday's 8:00 PM EST start time.

