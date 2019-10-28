49ers' Raheem Mostert: Breaks out long garbage-time TD

Mostert carried the ball nine times for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 51-13 rout of the Panthers.

He got a chance to contribute after Matt Breida left the game with an ankle injury, and Mostert capitalized with a 41-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for the game's final points. If Breida is forced to miss additional time, Mostert could see a similar workload next week in a potentially plus matchup against the Cardinals.