Mostert (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Mostert emerged from the 49ers' Week 14 loss to Washington with an ankle issue, marking his second such injury of the campaign. Clearly, the current one is far less severe, as he followed up Wednesday's absence with some activity one day later. He has one more opportunity to bump up to full Friday, but even if he doesn't he seems poised to be no less than 'questionable' for Sunday's game in Dallas. Behind Mostert, Jeff Wilson is next in the pecking order at running back, with Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon also on hand.
