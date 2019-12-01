49ers' Raheem Mostert: Career game in loss
Mostert rushed 19 times for 146 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Baltimore.
Mostert took advantage of Matt Breida's (ankle) continued absence, serving as the much more effective half of a backfield platoon with Tevin Coleman and ultimately out-touching Coleman 21-6. He broke free for a 40-yard touchdown in the second quarter en route to his first career 100-yard rushing performance. Breida could be ready to return against the Saints in Week 14, but Mostert will likely remain involved in the offense after this stellar showing, possibly at Coleman's expense.
