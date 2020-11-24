The 49ers designated Mostert (ankle) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Mostert missed the 49ers' final four games before the team's Week 11 bye with the sprained left ankle, but his return to practice Tuesday could set in motion a return to the lineup Sunday in Los Angeles against the Rams. Before deciding on Mostert's status for Week 12, the 49ers will presumably wait and see how his ankle responds to practice work over the next few days. The 49ers will have 21 days to evaluate Mostert for a return to the active roster, so if the team decides to err on the side of caution and give him another game off, coach Kyle Shanahan would likely rely on the tandem of Jerick McKinnon (neck) and Tevin Coleman (knee) to handle most of the backfield work.