49ers' Raheem Mostert: Dealing with ankle injury
Mostert (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on the 49ers' estimated injury report Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Prior to Sunday's 12-snap showing in Arizona, Mostert racked up 29 touches for 174 yards from scrimmage in the previous three games. Perhaps the ankle injury was to blame, but he worked with Alfred Morris (11 offensive snaps) behind starter Matt Breida (31) in Week 8. With a short week to prepare for a Thursday night Bay Area battle versus the Raiders, Mostert could be relegated to a fringe role yet again if the issue is serious.
More News
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Two carries in loss•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Heads backfield in loss to Rams•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: May not have 'permanent' role•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Leads team in rushing yards•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Struggles with opportunity•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Musters eight yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8