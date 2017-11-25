49ers' Raheem Mostert: Deemed questionable
The 49ers have listed Mostert (shoulder) as questionable for it's game against the Seahawks on Sunday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Mostert primarily plays a special teams role for the team, as he has not logged a carry since Week 6. Thus, the offensive does not figure to be affected should he be unable to suit up for the contest.
More News
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Leaves game with shoulder issue•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Fumbles away opportunity•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Limited to special teams duties•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Makes 53-man roster•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Makes strong bid for roster spot•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Leads all rushers Friday•
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.