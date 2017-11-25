The 49ers have listed Mostert (shoulder) as questionable for it's game against the Seahawks on Sunday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Mostert primarily plays a special teams role for the team, as he has not logged a carry since Week 6. Thus, the offensive does not figure to be affected should he be unable to suit up for the contest.

