49ers' Raheem Mostert: Earns questionable tag

Mostert (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The reserve running back could have a chance to suit up against the Seahawks, although it's unlikely he'll have a dramatic impact with both Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida (ankle) healthy heading into the prime-time matchup.

