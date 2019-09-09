Mostert rushed nine times for 40 yards and brought in his only target for no gain in the 49ers' 31-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Mostert was effective in unexpected extended action, which came about as a result of Tevin Coleman (ankle) exiting the contest. Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated in his post-game press conference that Coleman is likely facing a multi-game absence, and while the team will reportedly seek out other options for depth, Mostert could be set to serve as the primary complementary option to Matt Breida for the time being. The Purdue product is already well traveled in NFL circles despite this being just his fifth season, but he was impressive in Shanahan's offense with abbreviated opportunities in 2018, averaging 7.7 yards on his 34 totes.