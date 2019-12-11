49ers' Raheem Mostert: Emerging as lead back
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mostert has "given us no choice" but to use him as the leader of the San Francisco backfield, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Mostert first emerged in the lead role Week 13 at Baltimore, taking 21 touches for 154 yards and a touchdown while playing 74 percent of offensive snaps. Matt Breida's return from an ankle injury for Week 14 in New Orleans added some competition, but that didn't stop Mostert from getting a team-high 12 touches (for 109 yards and two TDs) on 60 percent snap share. While Tevin Coleman may still be the nominal starter, Mostert is the best bet to lead the 49ers in carries and backfield snaps during a Week 15 home game against the Falcons.
More News
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Leads running game with two scores•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Playing time to be determined•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Career game in loss•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Finds end zone in big win•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Serving as the No. 2 again•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Upgrades to full participation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 15 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 15.
-
Week 15 TE Preview: Trust O.J.?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 15 tight ends, including who...
-
Best Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...