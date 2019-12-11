49ers' Raheem Mostert: Emerging as lead back

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mostert has "given us no choice" but to use him as the leader of the San Francisco backfield, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mostert first emerged in the lead role Week 13 at Baltimore, taking 21 touches for 154 yards and a touchdown while playing 74 percent of offensive snaps. Matt Breida's return from an ankle injury for Week 14 in New Orleans added some competition, but that didn't stop Mostert from getting a team-high 12 touches (for 109 yards and two TDs) on 60 percent snap share. While Tevin Coleman may still be the nominal starter, Mostert is the best bet to lead the 49ers in carries and backfield snaps during a Week 15 home game against the Falcons.