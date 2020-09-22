Mostert (knee) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Giants, but the 49ers are optimistic he'll avoid an extended absence after an MRI confirmed he sustained an MCL sprain in the team's Week 2 win over the Jets, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

One of several San Francisco players who exited early due to injury in the team's 31-13 win at MetLife Stadium, Mostert at least appears fortunate to have avoided a setback with his knee that will cost him extended time. That said, Mostert will likely need at least a week to heal up from his sprained knee, and the 49ers aren't expected to have backup Tevin Coleman (knee) available versus the Giants either. As the only healthy backs left standing, Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson are poised to handle most of the reps and touches at the position Week 3, with McKinnon's prowess as a pass catcher probably making him the more appealing fantasy option of the two in the likely event Mostert is sidelined.