49ers' Raheem Mostert: Expected to stay in SF
Mostert (forearm) is scheduled to become a restricted free agent and likely will stay with the 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Best known for his special-teams prowess, Mostert finally made a dent on offense in 2018, taking 34 carries for 261 yards (7.7 average) and a touchdown before a broken forearm ended his season Week 9. The 49ers may want to consider a multi-year extension, as an original-round RFA tender doesn't provide any draft compensation when a team fails to match an offer sheet for an undrafted player (like Mostert). The second-round tender would prevent other teams from making offers, but it comes at a cost of approximately $3.1 million for one season. Mostert should be healthy long before training camp.
More News
