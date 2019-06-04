49ers' Raheem Mostert: Expects to return for training camp
Mostert (forearm) stated that he expects to be a full participant for training camp this offseason, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mostert suffered a setback with his surgically-repaired forearm that kept him out of OTAs, but the back seems confident that he will be healthy enough for training camp at the end of July. The 49ers valued the 27-year-old's contributions to special teams enough to grant him a three-year contract this offseason, and he appears destined for a similar role this season with the trio of Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Matt Breida ahead of him on the depth chart.
