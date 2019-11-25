49ers' Raheem Mostert: Finds end zone in big win

Mostert rushed six times for 45 yards and a touchdown and caught a pass for 22 yards in Sunday's 37-8 win over Green Bay.

Mostert got another "co-start" alongside Tevin Coleman with Matt Breida (ankle) held out of action again. The 27-year-old did more with less than Coleman, but the latter figures to remain the 1A if Breida is forced out of action against the Ravens on Sunday. Mostert is averaging 6.3 touches in the two-plus games without Breida, which keeps him in the deep-league range of fantasy value against Baltimore's ninth-ranked rush defense if this starting configuration holds.