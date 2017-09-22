49ers' Raheem Mostert: Fumbles away opportunity
Mostert carried the ball four times for 11 yards, but he lost a fumble in Thursday's 41-39 loss to the Rams.
Mostert received his first offensive action of the season after Carlos Hyde went down with a hip injury in the first quarter. The 25-year-old suffered an untimely fumble as the 49ers tried to climb out of an early hole, and he didn't receive another carry for the rest of the game. Mostert's faux pas combined with Hyde's triumphant return will limit speedy back to a special-teams role going forward.
More News
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Limited to special teams duties•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Makes 53-man roster•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Makes strong bid for roster spot•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Leads all rushers Friday•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: No go for minicamp practice•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Signed off 49ers practice squad•
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...