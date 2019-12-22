49ers' Raheem Mostert: Gets into end zone Week 16
Mostert rushed 11 times for 53 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the 49ers' 34-31 win over the Rams on Saturday.
As expected, Mostert was the clear lead back, although his rushing opportunities were limited overall. The fifth-year pro did average an efficient 4.8 yards per tote with a long run of 16 yards on a late second-quarter touchdown rush. Mostert has now found the end zone in five consecutive games, and although his passing game contributions have been modest overall, he should retain a hold of the top job in a pivotal Week 17 NFC West showdown versus the Seahawks.
