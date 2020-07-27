The 49ers and Mostert have restructured his contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In early July, Mostert requested a trade from 49ers, citing dissatisfaction with the three-year extension he signed last offseason. As the month went on, the two sides worked to amend the situation, and it appears the running back has scored a pay raise on what was a $2.58 million base salary for 2020, as intimated by Mostert's agent, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Mostert enters the season after emerging as San Francisco's go-to back in the second half of 2019 and through the team's Super Bowl run. Overall, he led NFL running backs in YPC (5.6) while pacing the 49ers with 1,108 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground (including playoffs) last year. Despite his standing, Mostert is expected to yield some reps to Tevin Coleman and maybe even Jerick McKinnon on a weekly basis.
