Mostert had to undergo another procedure to repair his broken forearm and will be out an additional month, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mostert has been recovering from season-ending surgery on his broken right forearm since early November, and a second procedure will now delay his return to the practice field. It's unclear exactly when that return will be, but the absence will certainly hurt Mostert's already-slim chances of getting many touches in a crowded San Francisco backfield this season.