49ers' Raheem Mostert: Gets re-do of surgery
Mostert had to undergo another procedure to repair his broken forearm and will be out an additional month, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mostert has been recovering from season-ending surgery on his broken right forearm since early November, and a second procedure will now delay his return to the practice field. It's unclear exactly when that return will be, but the absence will certainly hurt Mostert's already-slim chances of getting many touches in a crowded San Francisco backfield this season.
More News
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Gets three-year commitment•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Tendered by San Francisco•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Expected to stay in SF•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Officially moves to IR•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Likely out for season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Bestball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Tate vs. Shepard: Who steps up?
The Giants have giant shoes to fill after trading Odell Beckham this offseason. Dave Richard...