49ers' Raheem Mostert: Gets seven touches

Mostert rushed six times for 28 yards and caught his lone target for seven yards in Monday night's 27-24 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Mostert was forced into a larger role after fellow tailback Matt Brieda was removed from the game due to an ankle injury. Although Mostert's overall production wasn't anything special, he was still efficient with his touches, as he usually is. With a season average of nearly 5.5 yards per rush, Mostert could gain value in Week 11 versus the Cardinals if Brieda's status is impacted by injury, as he'd then profile as San Francisco's top alternative to Tevin Coleman in the backfield.