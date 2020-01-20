49ers' Raheem Mostert: Goes off for four scores

Mostert rushed 29 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns while also catching two passes for six yards in Sunday's 37-20 win over Green Bay.

The 49ers' offensive line opened up gaping holes in the Packers' defensive front, and Mostert hit nearly every one of them for big chunks of yardage en route to a historic stat line. The 27-year-old's 220 rushing yards set a new playoff record for San Francisco and ranks second amongst all playoff rushers in the Super-Bowl era. Tevin Coleman took the reigns as the "hot back" against the Vikings last weekend, but he went down to injury in the second quarter and gave Mostert an even larger share of touches in the second half. San Francisco has two weeks to heal up before taking on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but the latter feels like a lock to at least begin the contest as the team's primary back even if Coleman is ready to suit up.