Mostert carried seven times for 59 yards and caught four passes for an additional 19 yards during Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams.

Despite the presences of Matt Brieda and Alfred Morris, it was Mostert who led the team in touches and scrimmage yards out of the backfield. Neither of his two aforementioned teammates averaged better than 3.0 yards per carry, making his mark of 8.4 that much more impressive. Mostert has emerged over the last two weeks and could earn even more of a role for next Sunday's game against the Cardinals. This backfield committee should remain in tact, however, and could be difficult to predict on a game-by-game basis.