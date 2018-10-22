49ers' Raheem Mostert: Heads backfield in loss to Rams
Mostert carried seven times for 59 yards and caught four passes for an additional 19 yards during Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams.
Despite the presences of Matt Brieda and Alfred Morris, it was Mostert who led the team in touches and scrimmage yards out of the backfield. Neither of his two aforementioned teammates averaged better than 3.0 yards per carry, making his mark of 8.4 that much more impressive. Mostert has emerged over the last two weeks and could earn even more of a role for next Sunday's game against the Cardinals. This backfield committee should remain in tact, however, and could be difficult to predict on a game-by-game basis.
More News
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: May not have 'permanent' role•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Leads team in rushing yards•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Struggles with opportunity•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Musters eight yards•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Makes 53-man roster•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: No carries, but strong special teams day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7